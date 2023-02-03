BlackRock Increases Position in Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.11MM shares of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2.79MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 83.05% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.87% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is $64.55. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.87% from its latest reported closing price of $45.50.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is $2MM. The projected annual EPS is $-3.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 13.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PCVX is 0.3754%, an increase of 10.9674%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.32% to 61,806K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,581,203 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,537,751 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224,487 shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 4,168,718 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,285,504 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667,425 shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,748,921 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,221 shares, representing an increase of 92.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 119.49% over the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

