BlackRock Increases Position in Upwork (UPWK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.75MM shares of Upwork Inc (UPWK). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 8.19MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.97% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upwork is $19.57. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 50.97% from its latest reported closing price of $12.96.

The projected annual revenue for Upwork is $744MM, an increase of 25.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UPWK is 0.2305%, a decrease of 26.2848%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 112,636K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jackson Square Partners holds 7,080,973 shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,515,943 shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 6,807,024 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588,284 shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 4,176,149 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358,153 shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 25.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,531,610 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425,253 shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 29.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,983,736 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940,768 shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Upwork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.