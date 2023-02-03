BlackRock Increases Position in Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.10MM shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.54MM shares and 1.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 285.12% and an increase in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.33% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute is $10.96. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 43.33% from its latest reported closing price of $7.65.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Technical Institute is $452MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.88, an increase of 127.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UTI is 0.0845%, a decrease of 9.4106%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 30,438K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 2,389,483 shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535,195 shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,409,178 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322,273 shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,293,094 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464,794 shares, representing a decrease of 13.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,221,830 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023,870 shares, representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 9.12% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,125,888 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Technical Institute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

