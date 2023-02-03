BlackRock Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 74.42MM shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 69.28MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.72% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for UnitedHealth Group is $610.76. The forecasts range from a low of $535.30 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from its latest reported closing price of $470.83.

The projected annual revenue for UnitedHealth Group is $359,839MM, an increase of 11.01%. The projected annual EPS is $25.20, an increase of 21.84%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4821 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 1.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UNH is 1.4661%, an increase of 1.1436%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 958,146K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 33,228,621 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,121,266 shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,677,433 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,853,394 shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 13.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,904,320 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,627,171 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,211,966 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,538,607 shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 22,344,015 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,254,119 shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 11.82% over the last quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Declares $1.65 Dividend

UnitedHealth Group said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022 received the payment on December 13, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $470.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Unitedhealth Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.