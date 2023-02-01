BlackRock Increases Position in Unifi (UFI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.92MM shares of Unifi, Inc. (UFI). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 7, 2022 they reported 0.89MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.02% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unifi is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 67.02% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55.

The projected annual revenue for Unifi is $758MM, a decrease of 5.21%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unifi. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UFI is 0.0661%, a decrease of 18.4325%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 15,724K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 1,917,054 shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 951,270 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962,136 shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 32.13% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 799,006 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769,106 shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 22.81% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 562,079 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359,011 shares, representing an increase of 36.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 6.40% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 521,900 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491,600 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 21.54% over the last quarter.

UNIFI Background Information



Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 23 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort, and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look, and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance, and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive, and other industries.

