BlackRock Increases Position in UMH Properties (UMH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.72MM shares of UMH Properties, Inc (UMH). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.23MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMH Properties is $21.29. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of $17.92.

The projected annual revenue for UMH Properties is $219MM, an increase of 13.59%. The projected annual EPS is $0.05.

Fund Sentiment

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMH Properties. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UMH is 0.1600%, an increase of 5.3390%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 47,010K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,336,306 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267,520 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,189,416 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508,144 shares, representing an increase of 31.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 28.73% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,952,583 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627,548 shares, representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,672,347 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609,693 shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,645,094 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807,968 shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 9.58% over the last quarter.

UMH Properties Declares $0.20 Dividend

UMH Properties said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $17.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.70%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 7.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

UMH Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

