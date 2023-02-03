BlackRock Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.34MM shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.12% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.78% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $94.58. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 99.78% from its latest reported closing price of $47.34.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $454MM, an increase of 32.22%. The projected annual EPS is $-7.92.

Fund Sentiment

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RARE is 0.1536%, a decrease of 17.4738%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 81,756K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,046,038 shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414,440 shares, representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 86.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,756,956 shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780,156 shares, representing a decrease of 126.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 82.30% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,816,397 shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797,089 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 24.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,391,082 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412,406 shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,762,822 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837,143 shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

