BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for UFP Technologies is $128.01. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of $113.73.

The projected annual revenue for UFP Technologies is $368MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual EPS is $4.45, a decrease of 8.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UFPT is 0.2648%, an increase of 9.0236%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 7,701K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 649,087 shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545,005 shares, representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 31.84% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 465,605 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426,336 shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 426,924 shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644,526 shares, representing a decrease of 50.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 398,073 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418,673 shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 22.57% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 301,051 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360,421 shares, representing a decrease of 19.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 8.35% over the last quarter.

UFP Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.