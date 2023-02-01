BlackRock Increases Position in UBS Group (UBSG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 190.78MM shares of UBS Group AG (UBSG). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 188.28MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CH:UBSG is 0.6442%, a decrease of 1.7957%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 556,555K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 84,928,642 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,757,942 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,630,969 shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,165,625 shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 6.26% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 35,680,800 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,032,500 shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 0.99% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 28,532,377 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,744,935 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,692,658 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,703,688 shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 1.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

