BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.36% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $83.30. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.36% from its latest reported closing price of $61.54.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is $4,519MM, an increase of 24.00%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is a decrease of 153 owner(s) or 11.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TWLO is 0.3615%, an increase of 1.6733%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 165,809K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,409,945 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,826,631 shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 6,770,623 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920,682 shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,938,393 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230,485 shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 5,588,749 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967,549 shares, representing an increase of 46.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 31.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,172,032 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068,147 shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Twilio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.