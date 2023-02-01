BlackRock Increases Position in Tronox (TROX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.18MM shares of Tronox Ltd (TROX). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.35% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tronox is $17.90. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.35% from its latest reported closing price of $17.15.

The projected annual revenue for Tronox is $3,300MM, a decrease of 10.54%. The projected annual EPS is $2.05, a decrease of 46.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TROX is 0.2052%, a decrease of 8.0044%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 120,549K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,497,616 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436,778 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 22.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,940,775 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950,892 shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 24.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,551,313 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657,600 shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 2,439,517 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676,936 shares, representing an increase of 31.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 20.13% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,351,374 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204,484 shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Tronox Declares $0.12 Dividend

Tronox said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $17.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 6.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Tronox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

