BlackRock Increases Position in Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.34MM shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.53MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.27% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimble Navigation is $70.89. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.27% from its latest reported closing price of $58.94.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble Navigation is $3,921MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual EPS is $2.96, an increase of 54.24%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble Navigation. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRMB is 0.2574%, an increase of 0.8558%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 264,856K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,831,217 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,943,711 shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 9,485,529 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,256,274 shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,061,516 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,157,044 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,382,732 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,373,997 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 2.74% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,120,400 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,225,617 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Trimble Background Information

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

