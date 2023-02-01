BlackRock Increases Position in Travelcenters of America (TA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.94MM shares of Travelcenters of America Inc (TA). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.66% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelcenters of America is $72.68. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 59.66% from its latest reported closing price of $45.52.

The projected annual revenue for Travelcenters of America is $10,986MM, an increase of 7.49%. The projected annual EPS is $5.33, a decrease of 39.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelcenters of America. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 10.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TA is 0.2672%, an increase of 54.7944%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 11,704K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,097,201 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272,570 shares, representing a decrease of 15.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 74.09% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 705,307 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 612,005 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436,103 shares, representing an increase of 28.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 130.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 505,131 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698,470 shares, representing a decrease of 38.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 373,245 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373,129 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 63.14% over the last quarter.

TravelCenters of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TravelCenters of America's nationwide business includes travel centers located in 44 U.S. states and in Canada, standalone truck service facilities located in three states and standalone restaurants located in 12 states. TA's travel centers operate under the 'TravelCenters of America,' 'TA,' 'TA Express,' 'Petro Stopping Centers' and 'Petro' brand names and offer diesel fuel and gasoline, restaurants, truck repair services, travel/convenience stores and other services designed to provide attractive and efficient travel experiences to professional drivers and other motorists. TA's standalone truck service facilities operate under the 'TA Truck Service' brand name. TA's standalone restaurants operate principally under the 'Quaker Steak & Lube,' or QSL, brand name.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.