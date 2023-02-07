BlackRock Increases Position in Travel + Leisure (TNL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.21MM shares of Travel + Leisure Co (TNL). This represents 15.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9.09MM shares and 10.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.38% and an increase in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.84% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure is $56.93. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.84% from its latest reported closing price of $42.22.

The projected annual revenue for Travel + Leisure is $3,809MM, an increase of 7.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.17, an increase of 17.98%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel + Leisure. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TNL is 0.1775%, a decrease of 14.2355%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.67% to 84,369K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 3,888,068 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,156,478 shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 91.91% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 3,651,641 shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687,341 shares, representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 7.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,462,406 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456,166 shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 11.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,357,198 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389,098 shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 9.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,022,075 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046,212 shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Travel+Leisure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.