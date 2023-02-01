BlackRock Increases Position in Tradeweb Markets (TW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.37MM shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW). This represents 12.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 11.85MM shares and 11.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.80% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.68% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets is $79.52. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.68% from its latest reported closing price of $74.54.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets is $1,359MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual EPS is $2.17, an increase of 64.39%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TW is 0.2182%, a decrease of 12.7504%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 134,609K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,317,448 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 5,513,757 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,921,931 shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,203,823 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508,724 shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 29.12% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 4,696,042 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,201,576 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,164,356 shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 79.74% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

