BlackRock Increases Position in TOTAL Maroc (TMA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 173.30MM shares of TOTAL Maroc SA (TMA). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 162.58MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in TOTAL Maroc. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA:TMA is 1.2470%, an increase of 6.8211%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 505,948K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 35,729,372 shares

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,532,261 shares

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 18,646,944 shares

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,903,370 shares

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,610,033 shares

