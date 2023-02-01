BlackRock Increases Position in TJX Companies (TJX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 77.03MM shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 76.60MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.48% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for TJX Companies is $87.98. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.48% from its latest reported closing price of $81.86.

The projected annual revenue for TJX Companies is $49,969MM, an increase of 1.42%. The projected annual EPS is $3.14, an increase of 8.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2711 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 1.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TJX is 0.6067%, an increase of 16.3886%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 1,230,273K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 112,842,503 shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,541,948 shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 29.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,187,762 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,858,187 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 17.10% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 32,123,850 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,263,850 shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 28,103,968 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,154,111 shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 10.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,557,005 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,996,249 shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 17.50% over the last quarter.

TJX Companies Declares $0.30 Dividend

TJX Companies said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $81.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 2.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

TJX Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the Company's fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.