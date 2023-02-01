BlackRock Increases Position in Titan Machinery (TITN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.58MM shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Titan Machinery is $48.20. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of $43.94.

The projected annual revenue for Titan Machinery is $2,358MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual EPS is $4.99, an increase of 6.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan Machinery. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TITN is 0.2094%, an increase of 33.3234%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 22,302K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,151,611 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131,889 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 37.81% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 670,000 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 28.98% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 653,381 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681,916 shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 36.91% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 604,961 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548,061 shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 28.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 579,561 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579,374 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 31.49% over the last quarter.

Titan Machinery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.

