BlackRock Increases Position in Timken (TKR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.95MM shares of Timken Co (TKR). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.66MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.73% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.53% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Timken is $80.98. The forecasts range from a low of $68.64 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.53% from its latest reported closing price of $83.09.

The projected annual revenue for Timken is $4,791MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual EPS is $6.71, an increase of 21.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timken. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TKR is 0.2534%, an increase of 12.9493%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 76,527K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,027,492 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248,049 shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 6.93% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,418,514 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825,949 shares, representing a decrease of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,059,774 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029,440 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 13.91% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,968,443 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310,000 shares, representing a decrease of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,953,925 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964,866 shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Timken Declares $0.31 Dividend

Timken said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $83.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Timken Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Timken Company designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, Timken continuously improves the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

