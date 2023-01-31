BlackRock Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings (THR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.35MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.27% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thermon Group Holdings is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.27% from its latest reported closing price of $22.50.

The projected annual revenue for Thermon Group Holdings is $416MM, an increase of 4.23%. The projected annual EPS is $1.36, an increase of 21.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermon Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:THR is 0.1358%, an increase of 11.6162%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 36,532K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,182,224 shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 3,181,537 shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254,670 shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,431,225 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734,791 shares, representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,330,154 shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135,869 shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 82.41% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,830,000 shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409,500 shares, representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings Background Information

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and innovative mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon serves the global energy, power generation and chemical markets to provide innovative solutions for industrial heating applications by deeply understanding our customers’ needs. They specialize in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions.

