BlackRock Increases Position in Textron (TXT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.71MM shares of Textron Inc. (TXT). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 15.72MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.28% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is $82.76. The forecasts range from a low of $71.61 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from its latest reported closing price of $75.73.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is $13,847MM, an increase of 7.73%. The projected annual EPS is $4.58, an increase of 17.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TXT is 0.2070%, a decrease of 0.8606%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 216,247K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,681,135 shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,975,000 shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,585,800 shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,998,086 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,343,476 shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 90.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,912,210 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,548,770 shares, representing a decrease of 324.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 87.00% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,806,157 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,605,955 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Textron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

