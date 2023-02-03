BlackRock Increases Position in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 77.28MM shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 73.79MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.53% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is $176.35. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.53% from its latest reported closing price of $184.72.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is $18,617MM, a decrease of 7.05%. The projected annual EPS is $8.11, a decrease of 16.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TXN is 0.6614%, an increase of 5.0498%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 892,844K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 30,513,070 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,008,283 shares, representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,273,553 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,149,901 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 24,674,454 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,508,160 shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,428,551 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,695,403 shares, representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,712,947 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,410,449 shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Declares $1.24 Dividend

Texas Instruments said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share ($4.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.24 per share.

At the current share price of $184.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

