BlackRock Increases Position in Tellurian (TELL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.39MM shares of Tellurian Inc (TELL). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 25.35MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.62% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.96% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tellurian is $4.72. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 134.96% from its latest reported closing price of $2.01.

The projected annual revenue for Tellurian is $521MM, an increase of 67.69%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tellurian. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TELL is 0.0731%, a decrease of 30.7480%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.57% to 241,357K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 20,098,340 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,383,678 shares, representing a decrease of 36.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 36.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,325,175 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,049,699 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 11,177,308 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,450,412 shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,725,592 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,188,758 shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 11.51% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 8,669,066 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,607,225 shares, representing a decrease of 45.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Tellurian Background Information

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production and has nearly 100 drillable locations with an estimated one trillion cubic feet of net resource. It is also developing an LNG trading operation and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TELL".

