BlackRock Increases Position in TeleTech Holdings (TTEC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.16MM shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.83MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.24% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for TeleTech Holdings is $61.64. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.24% from its latest reported closing price of $50.84.

The projected annual revenue for TeleTech Holdings is $2,578MM, an increase of 7.52%. The projected annual EPS is $3.89, an increase of 66.93%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeleTech Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TTEC is 0.1413%, a decrease of 24.3229%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 20,284K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,383,423 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280,838 shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 28.45% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 876,927 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578,257 shares, representing an increase of 34.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 50.61% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 696,018 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655,599 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 28.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557,356 shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557,182 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 31.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 479,346 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473,037 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 31.03% over the last quarter.

TeleTech Holdings Declares $0.52 Dividend

TeleTech Holdings said on September 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.52 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 7, 2022 received the payment on October 26, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $50.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.48%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

TTEC Holdings Background Information

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 61,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

