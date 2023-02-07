BlackRock Increases Position in Teladoc (TDOC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.96MM shares of Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 9.49MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teladoc is $33.02. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of $30.31.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc is $2,778MM, an increase of 19.57%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.45.

Fund Sentiment

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 8.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TDOC is 0.1814%, a decrease of 24.1396%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 156,052K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 18,928,440 shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,858,302 shares, representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 5.26% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,648,337 shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,927,889 shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,195,319 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,286,928 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,125,231 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,599,503 shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 4,747,211 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245,000 shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Background Information

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

