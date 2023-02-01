BlackRock Increases Position in Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.62MM shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2021 they reported 26.80MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:TECK.B is 0.5964%, an increase of 28.4526%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 347,745K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 26,715,331 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,051,940 shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 19,766,192 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,142,389 shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 86.34% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,441,440 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,857,240 shares, representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 27.32% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 12,754,780 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,909,614 shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 28.90% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 12,058,632 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,612,467 shares, representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 10.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.