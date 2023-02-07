BlackRock Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (each representing 1 (TAK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 113.75MM shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (each representing 1/2 of a share o (TAK). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 104.94MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.02% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (each representing 1 is $18.49. The forecasts range from a low of $14.69 to a high of $28.48. The average price target represents an increase of 17.02% from its latest reported closing price of $15.80.

The projected annual revenue for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (each representing 1 is $3,934,306MM, a decrease of 0.26%. The projected annual EPS is $234.26, an increase of 32.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (each representing 1. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TAK is 0.1763%, a decrease of 11.9516%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 67,738K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 4,367,715 shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751,715 shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAK by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 4,340,500 shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740,500 shares, representing an increase of 59.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAK by 137.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,272,469 shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634,781 shares, representing an increase of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAK by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,994,044 shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067,990 shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAK by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,849,100 shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828,300 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAK by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company, with partial American and British roots. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in Asia and one of the top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world by revenue.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

