BlackRock Increases Position in Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.70MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.49% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is $22.57. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 228.49% from its latest reported closing price of $6.87.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is $60MM, a decrease of 14.07%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STRO is 0.0708%, an increase of 25.4121%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.94% to 57,319K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,020,000 shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,788,780 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773,895 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,447,946 shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,805,197 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,708,975 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sutro Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.