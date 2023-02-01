BlackRock Increases Position in Summit Financial Group (SMMF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.69MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.92% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Financial Group is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.92% from its latest reported closing price of $25.95.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Financial Group is $144MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual EPS is $4.35, an increase of 5.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Financial Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SMMF is 0.0569%, a decrease of 16.0058%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 4,379K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304,535 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 249,963 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263,336 shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group holds 239,952 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258,916 shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 43.70% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 225,435 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,002 shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 191,682 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190,312 shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

Summit Financial Group said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $25.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Summit Financial Group Background Information

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

