BlackRock Increases Position in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.73MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.24% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stock Yards Bancorp is $76.30. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.24% from its latest reported closing price of $59.96.

The projected annual revenue for Stock Yards Bancorp is $358MM, an increase of 14.87%. The projected annual EPS is $4.00, an increase of 23.36%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stock Yards Bancorp. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SYBT is 0.2154%, an increase of 8.8425%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 19,078K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,663,073 shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351,959 shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,642,816 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718,093 shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 1,107,311 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064,364 shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 22.60% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,103,740 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110,907 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 847,110 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825,388 shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904.

