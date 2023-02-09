BlackRock Increases Position in Sterling Construction (STRL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.33MM shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL). This represents 11.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 2.84MM shares and 9.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.10% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Construction is $38.25. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.10% from its latest reported closing price of $37.10.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Construction is $2,010MM, an increase of 6.96%. The projected annual EPS is $3.44, an increase of 19.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Construction. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 28,286K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,264K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 980K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 907K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 6.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 860K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Towle & holds 741K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Sterling Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

