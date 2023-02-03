BlackRock Increases Position in Stericycle (SRCL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.80MM shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 7.51MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.30% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stericycle is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.30% from its latest reported closing price of $55.65.

The projected annual revenue for Stericycle is $2,870MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual EPS is $2.47, an increase of 3,148.65%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stericycle. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SRCL is 0.2385%, an increase of 3.4550%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 114,155K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,838,679 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750,118 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,386,104 shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,470,754 shares, representing a decrease of 63.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 66.15% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 5,683,657 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620,912 shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,106,811 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204,101 shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,483,909 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462,021 shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Stericycle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.

