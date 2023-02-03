BlackRock Increases Position in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of StepStone Group Inc. Class A (STEP). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 10, 2021 they reported 2.71MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.59% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for StepStone Group Inc. is $32.20. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from its latest reported closing price of $30.79.

The projected annual revenue for StepStone Group Inc. is $638MM, an increase of 18.35%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34, an increase of 62.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in StepStone Group Inc.. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STEP is 0.1535%, a decrease of 2.1462%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 60,600K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,334,759 shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,447,192 shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200,276 shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 85.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,026,183 shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071,554 shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 4.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,039,100 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751,300 shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,006,328 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189,510 shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 20.33% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group Inc. Declares $0.20 Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $30.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=89).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

StepStone Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. The Company partner with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

