BlackRock Increases Position in Stem (STEM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.57MM shares of Stem, Inc. (STEM). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 7.23MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.51% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stem is $18.13. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 71.51% from its latest reported closing price of $10.57.

The projected annual revenue for Stem is $654MM, an increase of 151.09%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.50.

Fund Sentiment

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 10.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STEM is 0.1650%, an increase of 9.5394%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 91,073K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Electron Capital Partners holds 4,932,445 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651,662 shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 85.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,423,130 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,279,540 shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 100.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,720,128 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,681,572 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 96.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,127,817 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232,033 shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 95.28% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,077,681 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

Stem Background Information

Stem Background Information

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

