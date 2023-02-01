BlackRock Increases Position in SSR Mining (SSRM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.74MM shares of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM). This represents 13.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 27.48MM shares and 13.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.96% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is $22.70. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.96% from its latest reported closing price of $22.48.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is $1,320MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual EPS is $0.94, a decrease of 13.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:SSRM is 0.3300%, an increase of 0.9317%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 158,223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 21,382,947 shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,325,581 shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 5.31% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,703,518 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,265,715 shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 2.17% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,638,032 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,955,190 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,234,853 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858,969 shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 5,284,883 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751,380 shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 3.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

