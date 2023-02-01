BlackRock Increases Position in South Plains Financial (SPFI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of South Plains Financial Inc (SPFI). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.94MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.03% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.34% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Plains Financial is $32.13. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.

The projected annual revenue for South Plains Financial is $218MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual EPS is $2.70, a decrease of 21.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 8.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPFI is 0.0614%, an increase of 4.6201%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 5,197K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 292,506 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 252,433 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251,433 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 23.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 238,781 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251,532 shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 211,484 shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,285 shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 22.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181,110 shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,484 shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 33.53% over the last quarter.

South Plains Financial Declares $0.13 Dividend

South Plains Financial said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 will receive the payment on February 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $28.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 1.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=155).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

South Plains Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

