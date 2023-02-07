BlackRock Increases Position in Smucker (SJM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.52MM shares of Smucker (J.M.) Co. (SJM). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 9.51MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.85% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smucker is $152.92. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.85% from its latest reported closing price of $151.63.

The projected annual revenue for Smucker is $8,537MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual EPS is $8.68, an increase of 62.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smucker. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SJM is 0.2352%, an increase of 8.8992%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 95,265K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,014,838 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032,096 shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 2,753,858 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666,862 shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 72.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,415,722 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401,249 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 11.67% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,331,188 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371,902 shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Sequoia Financial Advisors holds 2,281,761 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664 shares, representing an increase of 99.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 40,294.00% over the last quarter.

Smucker Declares $1.02 Dividend

Smucker said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

At the current share price of $151.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 3.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

J.M. Smucker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®,Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse the company in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, it will continue growing our business and the positive impact the company has on society.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

