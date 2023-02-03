BlackRock Increases Position in Smith (AOS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.03MM shares of Smith (A.O.) Corp. (AOS). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 9.81MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.25% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.42% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith is $61.65. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.42% from its latest reported closing price of $70.40.

The projected annual revenue for Smith is $3,770MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual EPS is $3.24, an increase of 2.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AOS is 0.1560%, a decrease of 1.6108%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 130,026K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,001,360 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930,782 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,833,997 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829,367 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,571,176 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,332,544 shares, representing a decrease of 21.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 3,462,013 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426,157 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 8.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,261,918 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282,164 shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Smith Declares $0.30 Dividend

Smith said on January 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $70.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 2.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

A.O. Smith Background Information

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products.

