BlackRock Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.07MM shares and 0.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 663.02% and an increase in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.89% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.89% from its latest reported closing price of $19.76.

The projected annual revenue for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $132MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, a decrease of 22.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SAMG is 0.2108%, a decrease of 4.9161%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 9,346K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 607,161 shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618,581 shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 561,827 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577,924 shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Long Path Partners holds 521,477 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406,064 shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 13.11% over the last quarter.

BPSIX - Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II INSTITUTIONAL holds 437,711 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,089 shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 377,830 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469,905 shares, representing a decrease of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Declares $0.18 Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $19.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.17%, and the highest has been 8.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

