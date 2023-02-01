BlackRock Increases Position in Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.27MM shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2021 they reported 6.67MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.20% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silgan Holdings is $56.69. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of $53.89.

The projected annual revenue for Silgan Holdings is $6,701MM, an increase of 4.52%. The projected annual EPS is $4.20, an increase of 36.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silgan Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SLGN is 0.2464%, an increase of 16.0437%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 99,030K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,633,337 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849,746 shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,695,578 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,805,719 shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 85.48% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 3,572,571 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367,476 shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,542,554 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831,900 shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 1.69% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 3,322,691 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466,773 shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGN by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Silgan Holdings Declares $0.16 Dividend

Silgan Holdings said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $53.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 1.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Silgan Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.