BlackRock Increases Position in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sierra Bancorp is $24.79. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from its latest reported closing price of $21.30.

The projected annual revenue for Sierra Bancorp is $155MM, an increase of 19.54%. The projected annual EPS is $2.90, an increase of 28.67%.

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Bancorp. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BSRR is 0.0464%, an increase of 14.9007%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 9,421K shares.

Private Management Group holds 538,164 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543,110 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 1.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393,731 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 355,710 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,968 shares, representing an increase of 77.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 221.77% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 341,569 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326,142 shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 81.50% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 341,028 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349,907 shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Sierra Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

Sierra Bancorp said on October 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2022 received the payment on November 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $21.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.32%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 5.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sierra Bancorp Background Information

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra, which is in its 44th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center, an SBA center, and a dedicated loan production office in Rocklin, California. In 2020, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

