BlackRock Increases Position in Select Energy Services (WTTR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.20MM shares of Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 5.28MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.02% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Select Energy Services is $12.11. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 44.02% from its latest reported closing price of $8.41.

The projected annual revenue for Select Energy Services is $1,654MM, an increase of 31.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, an increase of 95.82%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Energy Services. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WTTR is 0.3383%, an increase of 16.1074%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 74,863K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SCF Partners holds 13,131,013 shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,884,834 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,927,917 shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 3,880,342 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 3,439,174 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465,947 shares, representing a decrease of 58.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 3,427,614 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391,047 shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Select Energy Services Declares $0.05 Dividend

Select Energy Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $8.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.36%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 2.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=12).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Select Energy Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States.

