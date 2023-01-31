BlackRock Increases Position in Seer, Inc. (SEER)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.14MM shares of Seer, Inc. Class A (SEER). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.74% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.04% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seer, Inc. is $9.35. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 105.04% from its latest reported closing price of $4.56.

The projected annual revenue for Seer, Inc. is $28MM, an increase of 98.44%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.77.

Fund Sentiment

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seer, Inc.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SEER is 0.0886%, a decrease of 14.4646%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 51,942K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SB Global Advisors holds 5,135,383 shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,750,000 shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,414,668 shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817,666 shares, representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 43.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,399,668 shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753,666 shares, representing an increase of 37.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEER by 44.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,031,487 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Seer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seek Inc. is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. The Company's Proteograph is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. The Company's designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.