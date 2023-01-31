BlackRock Increases Position in SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.74MM shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.06% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for SeaSpine Holdings is $16.13. The forecasts range from a low of $6.82 to a high of $27.56. The average price target represents an increase of 69.06% from its latest reported closing price of $9.54.

The projected annual revenue for SeaSpine Holdings is $268MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.33.

Fund Sentiment

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeaSpine Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPNE is 0.0604%, an increase of 5.5613%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 29,891K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 7,067,572 shares

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,010,000 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 961,674 shares

Emerald Advisers holds 915,971 shares

Driehaus Capital Management holds 907,707 shares

SeaSpine Holdings Background Information

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine's orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine's spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

