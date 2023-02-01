BlackRock Increases Position in Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.52% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sculptor Capital Management is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from its latest reported closing price of $9.29.

The projected annual revenue for Sculptor Capital Management is $532MM, a decrease of 4.02%. The projected annual EPS is $2.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sculptor Capital Management. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SCU is 0.1063%, an increase of 44.8947%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 12,567K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 940,360 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157,779 shares, representing a decrease of 23.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 83.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 667,000 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645,913 shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 70.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 544,076 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573,310 shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 487,254 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 462,486 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486,498 shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage and structured credit. As of January 1, 2021, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.6 billion in assets under management.

