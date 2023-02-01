BlackRock Increases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.29MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is $154.02. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of $124.97.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is $1,241MM, an increase of 41.66%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.85.

Fund Sentiment

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 13.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SRPT is 0.3688%, an increase of 23.6392%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 89,084K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,477,989 shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232,672 shares, representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 43.51% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,175,000 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390,000 shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 29.12% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,999,453 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868,145 shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,558,869 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768,861 shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 79.96% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,482,375 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711,101 shares, representing a decrease of 49.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.