BlackRock Increases Position in salesforce.com (CRM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 70.72MM shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 66.76MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for salesforce.com is $194.33. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of $169.05.

The projected annual revenue for salesforce.com is $31,281MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual EPS is $4.98, an increase of 1,677.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3340 funds or institutions reporting positions in salesforce.com. This is a decrease of 90 owner(s) or 2.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRM is 0.6889%, a decrease of 5.8493%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 871,065K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,387,162 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,707,038 shares, representing a decrease of 53.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 26.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,207,078 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,807,265 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 7.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,555,497 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,990,166 shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,966,660 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,569,006 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 13,875,409 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,725,963 shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Salesforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers.

