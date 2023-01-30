BlackRock Increases Position in Safehold (SAFE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.84MM shares of Safehold Inc (SAFE). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 4.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 72.28% and an increase in total ownership of 2.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.82% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safehold is $52.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 53.82% from its latest reported closing price of $34.15.

The projected annual revenue for Safehold is $335MM, an increase of 29.66%. The projected annual EPS is $1.64, a decrease of 27.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safehold. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SAFE is 0.0987%, an increase of 2.4576%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.51% to 22,778K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,798,513 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Long Pond Capital holds 1,726,191 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964,261 shares, representing an increase of 44.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 58.34% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 1,666,336 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553,469 shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 16.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,273,487 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081,342 shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,261,396 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318,938 shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Safehold Declares $0.18 Dividend

Safehold said on September 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the most recent share price of $34.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.07%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Safehold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Safehold Inc. is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.