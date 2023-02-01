BlackRock Increases Position in Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.82MM shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.48MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.72% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive is $8.57. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 99.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.29.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Street Interactive is $701MM, an increase of 25.79%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.21.

Fund Sentiment

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RSI is 0.0626%, a decrease of 17.0857%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.80% to 53,981K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 6,000,000 shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 5,735,284 shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,007,285 shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,731,177 shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,188,658 shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339,810 shares, representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 17.47% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 3,104,365 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637,341 shares, representing a decrease of 49.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 46.45% over the last quarter.

Rush Street Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.