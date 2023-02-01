BlackRock Increases Position in RPC (RES)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.93MM shares of RPC, Inc. (RES). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.10% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPC is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 13.10% from its latest reported closing price of $9.92.

The projected annual revenue for RPC is $1,831MM, an increase of 14.31%. The projected annual EPS is $1.19, an increase of 18.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPC. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RES is 0.0988%, an increase of 12.1492%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 86,376K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,087,986 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,935,548 shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 25.55% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 4,920,440 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,496,936 shares, representing a decrease of 52.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,839,644 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,496,936 shares, representing a decrease of 54.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,301,806 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203,185 shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,147,383 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201,583 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 5.89% over the last quarter.

RPC Declares $0.04 Dividend

RPC said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $9.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

RPC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.

